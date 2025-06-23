Accueil > Actualité politique internationale > Agression de l’Iran : déclaration commune des partis communistes et (…)
Agression de l’Iran : déclaration commune des partis communistes et ouvriers. La lutte du peuple contre l’impérialisme doit être renforcée !
lundi 23 juin 2025
Joint Statement of Communist and Workers’ Parties
The struggle of the people against imperialism must be strengthened !
The Communist and Workers’ Parties signing this Joint Statement strongly condemn the US attack on Iran, which escalates the military offensive already launched by Israel.
After Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and the ongoing genocide in Palestine, the USA and its allies are now shedding the blood of yet another country in the Middle East. This imperialist aggression is plunging people into war across a wider region and threatening to destroy humanity as a whole.
The Communist and Workers’ Parties are demanding an immediate end to the escalation of the war against Iran by the USA, NATO and Israel. We also call on people to strengthen their struggle against war, foreign military bases, troop deployments abroad, military equipment and nuclear weapons.
Solidarity with the people of Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and all other peoples in the region must be strengthened.
SolidNet Parties signing the Joint Statement
1 Communist Party of Albania
2 Algerian Party for Democracy and Socialism
3 Communist Party of Australia
4 Party of Labour of Austria
5 Communist Party of Bangladesh
6 Brazilian Communist Party
7 New Communist Party of Britain
8 Colombian Communist Party
9 Communist Party of Denmark
10 Communist Party of Greece
11 Communist Party of India
12 Communist Party of Ireland
13 Workers Party of Ireland
14 Communist Party of Israel
15 Socialist Movement of Kazakhstan
16 Communist Party of Mexico
17 New Communist Party of the Netherlands
18 Communist Party of Pakistan
19 Palestinian Communist Party
20 Paraguayan Communist Party
21 Peruvian Communist Party
22 Philippines Communist Party [PKP 1930]
23 Romanian Socialist Party
24 Communist Party of the Soviet Union
25 Communists of Serbia
26 South African Communist Party
27 Communist Party of the Workers of Spain
28 Communist Party of Sri Lanka
29 Communist Party of Sweden
30 Syrian Communist Party
31 Swiss Communist Party
32 Communist Party of Turkey
33 Communist Party USA
34 Communist Party of Venezuela
Other Parties
1 Argentinian Communist Party
2 Revolutionary Brazilian Communist Party
3 Communist Revolutionary Party of France
4 Communist Party (Germany)
5 Communist Front (Italy)
6 Communist Workers’ Platform USA
The statement is open for further signatures
Les Partis communiste et ouvrier signataires de cette déclaration commune condamnent fermement l’attaque américaine contre l’Iran, qui intensifie l’offensive militaire déjà lancée par Israël.
Après l’Afghanistan, l’Irak, la Libye, la Syrie et le génocide en cours en Palestine, les États-Unis et leurs alliés versent désormais le sang d’un autre pays du Moyen-Orient. Cette agression impérialiste plonge les peuples dans la guerre dans une région plus vaste et menace de détruire l’humanité tout entière.
Les Partis communiste et ouvrier exigent la fin immédiate de l’escalade de la guerre contre l’Iran par les États-Unis, l’OTAN et Israël. Nous appelons également les peuples à renforcer leur lutte contre la guerre, les bases militaires étrangères, les déploiements de troupes à l’étranger, les équipements militaires et les armes nucléaires.
La solidarité avec les peuples d’Iran, de Palestine, du Liban, de Syrie, du Yémen et tous les autres peuples de la région doit être renforcée.